Why sprinkle sugar on beds: an ingenious life hack from gardeners

Before watering their beds, some gardeners sprinkle sugar on the soil. This sweet additive can positively affect the quality of the soil cover and acts as an additional source of nutrients.

After the sugar has been scattered over the bed, you can start watering. The use of sugar has several advantages. First of all, it improves soil structure and promotes the emergence of more beneficial microorganisms. Secondly, this sweetener can attract pollinating insects to the garden.

Thirdly, plants growing in the garden receive an additional source of glucose and fructose. This contributes to the active growth and development of plants. In addition, it facilitates the absorption of nitrogen and phosphorus components. It is worth remembering that sugar should be applied in moderation: one teaspoon per 1 square meter of garden bed will be more than enough.

