Why plant radishes after onions: secrets of experienced summer residents

In July, Ukrainian summer residents are already harvesting a lot of crops and planning the next planting. One of the crops being harvested this month is onions.

The area where this plant grew can be used to plant other crops. Experienced gardeners advise planting radishes in such soil.

This alternation of crops will allow you to get a generous harvest. With good watering and shade, radishes will produce juicy and sweet crops.

Read also: Yeast and grass: how to make plant fertilizer with your own hands

This will also allow you to move away from the belief that radishes can only be sown in the spring. The July harvest can be even tastier than the April or May harvest.

Video of the day

At the same time, if the plot needs rest, you should plant mustard, rapeseed, or soybeans after the onions. These crops will enrich the soil and prepare the land for the next season.

Earlier, we wrote about how to easily remove weeds from paving slab seams.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!