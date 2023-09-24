Why cut off pieces of a sponge for washing dishes: a useful life hack

Many of us are always trying to find ways to save money, even on small things like kitchen sponges. However, it is not always necessary to use a sponge to the point of wear and tear.

Sponges get dirty quickly and contain a lot of bacteria, so it is important to change them regularly. But there is a way to use the sponge longer and not throw it away if it still looks clean enough, writes vazhnoznat.

Simply cut off one corner of the sponge after it has already fulfilled its primary purpose. This cut-off corner will become a kind of "tag" for the sponge and show that it is now intended for other purposes. Thus, you can use it for cleaning and other household needs.

Usually, after cutting off the corner, such a sponge is well suited for cleaning tiles, baseboards, bicycles, as well as for removing dirt from shoes and many other household tasks. Such a "label" will help you avoid confusing sponges intended for different tasks and make their use more convenient in your everyday life.

