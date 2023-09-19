Why experienced drivers keep cat litter in their cars: a useful life hack

Experienced motorists sometimes notice strange things in the interior of their cars that may seem mysterious at first glance. One of these unexpected things is cat litter.

The driver community knows that humidity in the car interior can cause trouble, especially in the fall. However, it turns out that cat litter can be quite useful in dealing with this problem, according to mashyna.com. The fact is that litter is designed to absorb moisture.

Using this method, you can rid your car's interior of excess moisture. To do this, just pour the cat litter into open containers and place them in different parts of the cabin. For example, use special bags or trays under the seat, on the back or in the trunk.

It is important to choose a cat litter with bentonite, as this type is the most effective in absorbing moisture. However, it is worth remembering that the litter needs to be replaced from time to time, as it can become an ideal environment for bacteria and mold to grow due to humidity. It is also recommended to ventilate the car interior regularly to reduce excess moisture.

