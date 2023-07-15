Caring for orchids is not a difficult task. However, watering is one of the key aspects where mistakes can be made. We would like to share with you a useful tip that will help save you time and keep your orchids healthy.

Ideally, you should water the orchid several times a week with small portions of water, regardless of its type, according to the SantePlus portal. But for convenience and efficiency, you can use a popular method, which watering it with ice cubes.

How to water orchids with ice cubes

The process is very simple: just place a few ice cubes on a stand and let them melt naturally. Gradually, the water will seep into the substrate and provide optimal moisture to the root system, avoiding the risk of waterlogging.

It is worth noting that studies have confirmed that the orchid does not get shocked by ice water. On the contrary, ice cubes allow the orchid to absorb moisture completely without risking waterlogging.

Applying this method with ice cube watering for an orchid will help you make the watering process more convenient and efficient, ensuring that the plant is properly moistened. Do not forget that each orchid has its characteristics, so observe the reaction of your plant and adapt the watering to its needs.

