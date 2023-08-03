Why experienced housewives throw a slice of lemon into the pan while boiling eggs

Making boiled eggs is a simple process, but removing the shells can be an inconvenient task. There are several life hacks that can help simplify this process, and one of the most effective is the use of lemon.

Experienced housewives add a slice of lemon to boiling water while boiling eggs, Belnovosti writes. This sour ingredient helps to avoid the problem of the hard shell "sticking" to the protein. Thus, after the eggs are cooked, the shell can be removed easily and quickly, even without using ice cubes.

Boiled eggs cooked using this method will have a smooth surface, which will impress gourmets. Now you know a simple and effective way to make boiled eggs even more enjoyable and less annoying. Thanks to this life hack, your boiled egg dishes will always be as tasty and attractive as possible.

