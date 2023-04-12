Why rub the mirror with milk: a little-known life hack

A dirty mirror can spoil the look of the room where it is located and prevent you from seeing your reflection. It often seems that regular clothes do not help to clean it properly and more effort is needed to avoid residual dirt and stains.

But knowing a few little tricks can make the process of washing a mirror easy and successful. One such unusual tip is the use of milk. Experienced housewives recommend using milk to provide the mirror with an impeccable shine without streaks.

After you have removed the dirt from the surface of the mirror, pour a small amount of milk into a cup or tray. Dip a cloth or small towel in milk. Then carefully wipe the mirror, especially focusing on the places where the separations remained after washing.

You can also use toothpaste instead of milk. It can also effectively remove stains on the mirror, just like milk.

