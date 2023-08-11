Why rub your car windscreen with raw potatoes: an interesting life hack

Drivers can use an interesting and unexpected method to help improve visibility on the windscreen of a car in high humidity and low temperature conditions.

Read also: Rice and essential oil: how to make an air freshener with your own hands

The method involves rubbing the windscreen surface with a slice of a raw potato. This technique helps to prevent the outside of the windscreen from fogging up. It is especially worth using when the weather conditions are unfavourable and the humidity causes the glass to fog up or even freeze.

For this procedure, you will need a raw potato. You need to wash the potatoes thoroughly and cut them into two halves. With the resulting "devices", you have to walk on the outside of the windscreen and then wait for 15-20 minutes. This treatment will create an invisible protective layer that prevents condensation or frost from forming on the glass.

Video of the day

After enough time has passed, you can lightly wipe the outside of the glass with a soft cloth or paper towel to remove any remaining starch.

It is worth noting that another method can be used to prevent the inside of the windscreen from fogging up. Using a small amount of shaving foam on the inside of the glass and then removing the residue with a soft cloth will help prevent this part of the windscreen from fogging up.

We also offer you to learn how to make a budget car air freshener with your own hands.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!