Why heat a new frying pan: life hacks from experienced housewives

A frying pan is an expensive and frequently used appliance. Therefore, it is worth knowing not only the nuances of caring for it, but also how to prepare it for use. UaPortal will tell you how to extend the life of the frying pan.

The new frying pan has sealant and temporary technical grease on it. Normal washing will not remove them, so you should take this process more seriously.

How to prepare the frying pan for use

Wash the pan with dishwashing gel. Then add oil and fry on the stove for one minute. Fry a non-stick frying pan as well, but without oil.

Then cool it down without speeding up the process with cold water. After the pan has cooled, wash it with a soft sponge and dish gel.

