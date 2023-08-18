Why cuts are made on loaves: a life hack from professional bakers

Once you've noticed the large cuts in the bread or loaf, you don't ask yourself what they are for. Are these cuts purely a design feature, or do they have a specific role?

In Glavred, we will reveal a secret that bakers usually hide from us. We will find out what exactly the cuts on bread products are for.

You can often hear a misconception that cuts in yeast bread are made to remove excess carbon dioxide that is produced during baking. For example, if these cuts are not made before the bread goes into the oven, the gas can break through the top layer. This, in turn, can cause cracks and deformation in the appearance of the bread.

But experienced bakers say that carbon dioxide actually passes easily through the smallest pores of the dough during baking. Therefore, the bread remains intact.

In practice, these cutouts are not necessary to ensure a normal baking process. Cracks can only occur if the baking temperature is not appropriate, if the dough is placed in an oven that is too hot, or if there is no water steam in the oven (in convection mode), or if the recipe is not followed.

Bakers believe that incisions are mainly decorative and give bread an aesthetic appearance. They create a recognisable image of the baked goods and give them visual appeal.

