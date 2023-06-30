Why wash your hair with mineral water: a summer life hack

In everyday life, sparkling mineral water is best used for internal consumption to enjoy its refreshing effect. However, if you're going on vacation soon, this helpful hint may come in handy.

Sometimes, when it's really hot outside, we feel like drinking a liter of mineral water at a time, or maybe even pouring some on ourselves to cool down instantly.

In fact, sparkling mineral water can be just as effective as thermal water. However, experts recommend using it instead of peeling or shampoo with a mild cleansing effect.

Unlike ordinary tap water, mineral water contains carbon dioxide, which is responsible for the bubbles in the water. Carbon dioxide has the ability to effectively cleanse, which is especially useful for hair after contact with chlorinated pool water or sea water.

To wash away any remaining chlorine or salt from your hair, simply pour a large bottle of soda through your hair. After that, you can use a restorative balm or continue to wash your hair regularly with shampoo, for example, every other day.

By the way, some shampoos contain carbon dioxide in their composition, precisely to enhance the cleansing effect. Carbon dioxide helps to improve hair growth and reduces sebum production, which contributes to a feeling of freshness and cleanliness.

