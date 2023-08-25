Why people wrap their phones in foil: all about the strange life hack

Social media users share various life hacks to protect their mobile phones from identity theft and wiretapping. In particular, it is noted that foil can protect the phone from tracking.

Experts from Distractify checked whether aluminium foil can really prevent personal data tracking on a phone if the gadget's location function is disabled and access to the microphone is blocked.

What happens if you wrap your mobile phone in foil

It is believed that wrapping your phone in foil can effectively block any cellular signals, ultimately making your phone untraceable.

The aluminium seems to permanently block access to the mobile's antenna, so no incoming or outgoing calls can be made on the phone while it is wrapped.

However, experts say that wrapping a smartphone in aluminium foil will actually strengthen the antenna signal, making it easier to send and receive messages and calls.

Also, the foil will not protect the phone from detection, on the contrary, it will be even easier to track it.

Thus, experts say, the foil will only strengthen cellular communication and enhance antenna performance, as it is an excellent conductor of mobile signals.

