Why put banana peels in the broth: housewives share an ingenious life hack

Inventive housewives successfully use banana peels in their cooking. It turns out that it contains various useful components, including potassium, dietary fibre, polyunsaturated fats and important amino acids.

Usually, when we cook meat, we either get a delicious broth in which the meat was cooked, or we get delicious meat.

However, there is a method that will allow you to get both a delicious broth and tender and appetising cooked meat.

In addition, this method saves cooking time by turning even tough beef into a tender dish.

How exactly do you use banana peels?

Put the meat in a saucepan and cover with water. Add the washed banana peel.

Remove the foam that forms during cooking.

In 20-30 minutes, the meat will be almost ready. Meanwhile, remove the banana peel from the pan. Then you can add your favourite vegetables to the meat and bring it to readiness.

Note that the banana peel will not affect the taste of the dish in any way and will not give a banana flavour. This cooking method originates from Asian countries, where lamb and beef are cooked on banana peel baking trays.

