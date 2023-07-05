Why put raw pasta in the refrigerator: an unexpected life hack

Raw pasta can be used not only for cooking. It may have other uses in the kitchen that are not related to cooking.

Read also: When to add salt to pasta water

As you know, dry pasta should be stored at room temperature in a dry and dark place, such as kitchen cabinets. However, sometimes it may be advisable to put raw pasta in the refrigerator, according to Pixelinform.

You should not put the entire package in the refrigerator, but only 2-3 noodles.

It is clear that this approach is not intended to preserve or process the pasta. The dry product placed on the shelf acts as a sorbent. Pasta, whether it is macaroni, rotini or penne, absorbs excess moisture, which can positevely affect the shelf life of many products.

Video of the day

This is especially true for cheese. If you place some pasta next to it, the cheese will retain its freshness for a long time.

This way, cheese hardening, crusting or molding will be avoided. In addition, it can ensure long-term storage of cheese with a rich flavor.

Earlier, we wrote about how to make fried pasta, a quick, easy, and tasty dish that has become popular all over the world.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!