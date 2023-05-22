Why put bedding in the freezer: a summer life hack

Hot summer nights can soon be an obstacle to a comfortable sleep. While air conditioning can be a reliable savior, not every apartment has one. However, don't worry, there are some easy ways to cool yourself at night without air conditioning. One of them is using a frozen pillowcase.

Take a pillowcase made of a fabric that absorbs moisture quickly, such as cotton or linen. Spray it lightly with a small amount of water. It is important not to overdo it, as too much moisture can make the pillowcase too wet and uncomfortable.

Put the pillowcase in the freezer or refrigerator for 15-20 minutes. This is enough time for the water to freeze and the pillowcase to cool.

Once frozen, remove the pillowcase from the refrigerator and place it on your pillow. You can use one pillowcase or make several and replace them throughout the night if needed.

