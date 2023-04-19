Why put chalk in the refrigerator: an effective life hack

A refrigerator is one of the most important electrical appliances in the house, which allows you to keep food fresh for a long time. Despite all preventive measures, unpleasant odors may appear in it. But there is a simple and cheap solution to this problem.

The idea is to use regular chalk to deodorize the fridge. It may seem strange, but the result will pleasantly surprise you.

Chalk is not only an excellent tool for drawing on asphalt, but it is also useful in the kitchen. Place it in the refrigerator and it will act as a moisture and odor absorber. Just put the chalk in a container on each shelf, and you will quickly notice the effect - unpleasant odors will gradually begin to disappear.

It is equally important to note that chalk is absolutely safe for health, so there is no danger in using it near food products. You just need to avoid direct contact with chalk with products, just in case.

Do not forget to replace the chalk with a new one from time to time. Keep in mind that it needs to be replaced if it gets wet or has changed color or consistency. With the help of this simple advice, you can get rid of the unpleasant smell from the refrigerator without harming your health.

