Why lay onions in the rooms during construction work

During interior renovation work, paint is often used, and it does not always cause an odor, which can be uncomfortable due to its pungent aroma. It usually takes time to remove this odor, sometimes even several days. However, there is a trick that can help the paint odor to disappear much faster, and this trick is the use of onions.

The smell of paint is recognized as negative for health, as it can cause nausea, headaches, dizziness, and allergic reactions, writes kirpi4ik. Therefore, it is important to get rid of this flavor as quickly as possible. Few people know, but onions can be useful in this process.

How to get rid of the smell of paint in the room:

Ventilation: Start by opening all windows and interior doors wide open for one day. During this time, the unpleasant smell should dissipate, and the places that have not yet dried will finally dry. Using onions: Onions have the ability to absorb other aromas, and you can use this method to rid the room of the smell of paint. It is important to choose onions of white or yellow varieties. Cut large or medium-sized bulbs in half and arrange them one at a time on plates or stands, cut side up. Location of onions: Place plates of onions near the walls and in the center of the room where the aroma of the paint can be felt and leave them for some time. In some cases, it may only take one night. After the procedure, throw away the onion and do not use it for cooking.

