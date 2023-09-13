Why put chestnuts in the laundry: a German life hack

Household appliances have always been an integral part of our everyday life, making life easier for housewives. But there are some interesting tricks that can make using it even more convenient. One of these life hacks is to use the washing machine in the "drying" mode along with a few ice cubes. It helps to avoid the need to iron things, leaving them slightly wrinkled.

A well-known resource pixelinform.com shared interesting tips given by German housewives who use ordinary chestnuts when washing. It is noted that chestnuts contain substances known as saponins, which have similar properties to soap. This means that chestnuts can help remove greasy and dirty stains from clothes, even when washing delicate items, without harming the fabric or paint.

To use chestnuts in washing, it is recommended to take the cores of 4-5 fresh chestnuts, pour water over them and leave them for several hours so that white foam appears on the surface of the water. Then strain this infusion and add it to the liquid detergent compartment of the washing machine. Optionally, you can also add 1 teaspoon of baking soda or vinegar to enhance the washing effectiveness. This method allows you to make washing more efficient and at the same time protects your clothes and fabric from unnecessary wear and tear.

