Why you should put dish sponges in pots with indoor plants: a useful life hack

It turns out that ordinary dishwashing sponges can be useful not only in the kitchen. Some flower growers use them to create a kind of "automatic watering" for their plants.

The sponge trick can be very useful, especially when you need to temporarily leave your "green friends" unattended. Even though there are plants that can withstand arid environments, most indoor plants need regular watering, the Belnovosti website writes.

So if you are going to be away and there is no one to take care of your plants, try this simple method with dishwashing sponges.

The idea is this: first, moisten the sponges well in water and then place them in the pots next to your flowers. It may be better to use several sponges next to each flower pot.

The soaked sponges will slowly release moisture into the soil, maintaining optimal conditions for plant growth. Of course, this method cannot be considered a complete substitute for regular watering, but it can help reduce the risk of drying out the soil and stress for your plants.

As a reminder, houseplants can beautify your space and bring benefits, but they can also be a source of inconvenience and problems. Some of them have the ability to attract pests, such as cockroaches.

