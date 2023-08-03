Many people are accustomed to throwing away used tea bags, but sometimes it may make sense to save one for an interesting life hack. This simple but effective method can be used in mid-fall when the heating is turned on.

The essence of the life hack described by Belnovosti is to treat a used tea bag with a few drops of essential oil. After that, the bag should be placed on a hot radiator. The warm air circulating through the bag will spread the bright aroma throughout the room, masking unpleasant odors and providing a pleasant atmosphere.

For maximum effectiveness, it is recommended to replace the tea bag every few days to keep the aroma fresh and rich.

It is noted that using this life hack in the warm season when the batteries do not work will be pointless, as you need a hot surface to spread the aroma. However, it is worth using this trick in the fall and winter months, when the heating is active.

