Why put activated carbon in pots with indoor plants: a useful life hack

Taking care of indoor plants can be a warming experience, but sometimes there are certain challenges, such as excessive moisture in the pots. This unpleasant situation can lead to the growth of mold in the soil, which threatens the health of the plant.

It would seem paradoxical, but the soil in the pot can "bloom", becoming an excellent condition for the development of an unwanted guest. However, do not lose hope, as there is a very effective and affordable pharmacy product that will help overcome this problem and make your plants truly healthy, Vona writes.

An important step towards achieving the perfect water balance is the use of activated carbon, according to Vona. This technique is especially useful if the soil in the pot is already covered with a layer of mould. It's worth paying attention to this, as excess moisture can cause irreversible damage.

Using activated carbon is a simple and effective way. Just break or grind the charcoal and add it to the pot, making sure that it evenly covers the surface of the ground. This small technique will have a far-reaching positive impact on the health of the plant.

The secret of success lies in the antiseptic properties of activated carbon and its ability to absorb excess moisture, which in turn prevents the development of mould. It is worth noting that when repotting a plant, adding crushed activated carbon to the new soil will help to avoid the problem of root rot, providing reliable protection for your green friends.

