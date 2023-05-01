Why cook beef with banana peel: an unexpected life hack

How do you prepare meat to make it juicy and incredibly tasty? There is a tricky way to achieve this result. It is to use banana peels when cooking meat.

Banana peels contain several beneficial nutrients, including potassium, polyunsaturated fats, dietary fiber, and essential amino acids. Therefore, it further enriches the taste and benefits of the dish.

If you want softer and tastier meat, simply put it in a saucepan, cover it with water and add the banana peel. Then cook over moderate heat, removing the foam with a slotted spoon. After 20-30 minutes, the meat will be almost done, then remove the peel from the pan and add vegetables to complement the flavor.

This simple but effective method will help you cook incredibly tasty and juicy meat. Try it at home and enjoy the taste.

