Why fertilize violets with yeast: how they are useful

Violets are popular flowers that both experienced and novice growers like to grow. They are unpretentious in their care, but to make violets bloom even longer and more magnificently, you can use yeast to feed the plants.

This was reported by Pixel. It was noted that yeast is a single-celled fungus that contains many substances useful for plants, including vitamins, amino acids, trace elements, and enzymes. They help to improve plant nutrition, strengthen their immunity, and stimulate the growth and development of roots and leaves. In addition, yeast increases the flower production of violets.

To prepare a yeast solution for violets, you will need the following ingredients:

10 g of fresh yeast or 1 teaspoon of dry yeast;

1 tablespoon of sugar;

1 liter of warm water.

Preparation:

Mix the yeast and sugar in a small container and leave for 15-20 minutes to ferment. Then dilute the mixture in water and mix.

This solution should be used no more than once a month during the period of active growth and flowering of plants.

Fertilizing by watering the leaves

Using a spray bottle, apply the solution to the violet leaves on both sides, avoiding contact with the flowers. This method will help moisturize and nourish the leaves, as well as protect them from diseases and pests.

Fertilizing by watering the roots

You need to add the solution to a tray of water and put the pots with violets in it for 15-20 minutes. As a result, you will be able to strengthen the root system and improve the water and salt balance of the plants.

After fertilizing the violets, wipe the leaves with a dry paper cloth or towel to avoid stains or rot.

