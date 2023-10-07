Why add aspirin to flowerpots: the result will surprise you

Aspirin for indoor flowers is widely used in gardening when added as a fertilizer. It is also an excellent immune stimulant and a means of combating the infectious diseases of plants.

This inexpensive folk remedy is a universal fertilizer for home plants. It can be used in the garden and the house when treating flowerpots.

Useful properties of salicylic acid

As you know, aspirin's benefits for plants are manifested in saturating them with vitamin C. In fact, it helps to increase pest resistance and accelerate seed germination and root cuttings.

Watering flowers with aspirin stimulates growth, nourishes the shoots, accelerates the appearance of buds, and helps root development.

Use aspirin carefully to avoid harming the plants.

How to use aspirin for indoor flowers

You should fertilize your houseplants with aspirin when they show signs of disease or when they grow poorly and don't want to bloom.

For indoor plants, you can use the cheapest drug. Dilute a tablet (ground into powder) in a liter of water.

Plants can be sprayed with this solution or watered under the roots. The stems and leaves are wiped with this solution against diseases. The optimal period between treatments is once every two months.

