Why keep used tea bags in the fridge and more: a useful life hack

If you happen to notice a used teabag in someone's fridge, don't jump to the conclusion that they are storing it for reuse. In fact, it can be a simple and effective way to get rid of unpleasant odors in the refrigerator, especially if you have products with a strong smell of their own.

A used tea bag can help in this case. You need to dry it well and place it on a plate inside the refrigerator. The bag absorbs odors and helps to get rid of the bad smell.

To do this, you must first dry it well after use and then place it on a plate, which can then be placed inside the refrigerator. If you put several of these sachets in different places in the refrigerator, you will definitely not be bothered by unpleasant odors anymore. These sachets should be replaced regularly to ensure maximum effectiveness.

There are several effective ways to help remove unpleasant odors from the refrigerator. The list of products that can be used for this purpose includes the following:

salt

baking soda

coffee

sugar

activated carbon (you need to grind it into powder before use).

