Forget about this problem forever: How to brew tea in a bag without the label falling into the cup

Despite the fact that gourmets and tea lovers criticise tea bags for their lack of flavour and taste, the drink is still popular. A tea bag can be brewed easily and conveniently, without the need to worry about one common problem.

However, not everyone knows that brewing tea bags also requires some skill. It turns out that many people make mistakes during this simple process.

One of the mistakes worth mentioning is the wrong way of holding the tea bag. Many of us are used to holding the tag at the end of the string when we put the bag into the cup. However, it often happens that the bag slips out of our hands and we have to make an effort to pull it out of the drink.

It turns out that there is a better way to do this. First, put the sachet's tag on the table, place the cup on it carefully so that it is clamped right next to the tag. Then you can calmly drop the sachet into the cup.

With this simple trick, the teabag will be securely fastened, and you will not experience any inconvenience when pulling it out.

