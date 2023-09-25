Forget about birds forever: How to scare away pigeons from your balcony with a children's toy

Pigeons that have settled on your balcony can be a real nuisance for homeowners. Not only do they leave behind feces that are unhygienic and can damage the surface of the balcony, but they can also carry various diseases such as salmonellosis, mycosis, and ornithosis.

Some of these diseases can be transmitted to humans through contact with feces or direct contact with pigeons. This makes the situation even more problematic, writes dompelenpomyslow.

Many people have tried different methods to deal with intrusive pigeons. Some use bird figurines, but such attempts are usually of unknown success as the pigeons do not respond to this. Ultrasonic deterrents can be effective, but they can also cause discomfort for pets.

But there is one effective way to scare away pigeons that requires minimal cost and can help you get rid of intrusive guests. This method is to use rubber snakes.

Pigeons have an instinctive fear of snakes as possible predators that threaten their lives. Some species of birds may fly away when they see a snake, but pigeons, known for their caution, will choose to keep a safe distance and move away.

To use this method, you will need to purchase a brightly colored rubber snake that can be seen from a distance. Install it on the balcony railing, additionally securing it with cable ties so that it does not fall off.

The rubber snake plays the role of a pigeon deterrent. When pigeons see who is guarding your balcony, they will prefer to fly around other places and choose another place to rest or nest. This simple method can save you from intrusive guests and keep your balcony hygienic.

