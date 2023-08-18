Forget plastic containers: how to keep strawberries fresh in the fridge for up to two weeks

Strawberries can spoil quickly due to their high water content. However, this berry will remain fresh for up to two weeks if stored properly.

The main mistake is storing strawberries in plastic containers, which causes the berries to rot within a few days, Express.co.uk reports.

It is noted that the best way to keep strawberries fresh for much longer is not to store them in a store plastic container.

Instead, soak strawberries in cold water and baking soda. This can help them last much longer.

Strawberries tend to go mouldy quickly due to bacteria accumulating between them in pre-packaged containers. Cut off the tops of the strawberries, soak, rinse and dry them with a paper towel.

You will need a glass container with a lid for storing in the fridge. Thus, the strawberries will remain edible for a week or more.

