Forget them: named five hairstyles that will make you look older (photo)

Not every woman wants to have luxurious, silky, healthy, and thick hair. As you know, it gives strength and vital energy.

However, some hairstyles can add age and will age you. First of all, forget about combing, writes UNIAN.

High tail

If you think that you can pull the skin on your face with a tight high tail, then you are wrong. This hairstyle is suitable for young girls, but women 30+ need to choose hairstyles suitable for their age. Otherwise, the image will look childish and even silly and can cause dissonance with your appearance.

Collected hair

Mostly after 30 years, the first wrinkles appear in women. If you collect your hair, it will emphasize your age and facial imperfections. Therefore, stylists advise making more careless hairstyles, which will visually remove 10 years.

Combing

Combing was relevant back in the 80s and 90s. If you want to repeat it now, everyone around you will understand how old you really are. It is best to use varnish for the basal area to create volume.

Long hair

It is believed that if a woman is older, her hair should be short. According to stylists, long curls will visually worsen the image, in particular the face. Therefore, it is advised to focus on volume, volume, and not length.

bangs

Bangs weigh down the lower part of the face, adding several years. It is better to show beautiful cheekbones, do not have wrinkles. Stylists are convinced that bangs are suitable only for girls under 25 years old.

We remind you that in 2023, short haircuts will be particularly relevant. Such hairstyles have a spectacular look and create an accent in the overall image.

