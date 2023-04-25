Forget about them: 4 outerwear models that are better to give up in spring 2023

Ukraine is already warming up, but this year's spring weather will be unstable. Therefore, you should not hide your outerwear far away in the closet.

In the spring of 2023, you should avoid some outdated models that will only spoil your look. RBC-Ukraine writes about it.

1. Fitted coat with a shortcut.

Short-fitted styles distort the proportions of the figure and emphasize flaws. Therefore, a semi-fitted outfit in medium or maxi sizes will be a more advantageous option. Oversized models remain relevant this season.

2. Short trench coat.

A short trench coat can ruin the look. Stylists advise choosing a medium or maxi cut that goes well with skirts, pants, and dresses.

3. Shiny bombers.

The best option for a bomber jacket is knitwear or matte fabric. Silk, satin, and rhinestone models should be hidden far, far away in the closet. Such things only emphasize the lack of taste.

4. Parka jacket.

Although loose-fitting parkas are comfortable and practical, this season such clothes are completely inappropriate. Models with fur hoods are generally defined as bad manners. Stylists advise choosing jeans or leather jackets.

This spring and summer, you shouldn't take out some things that might have been fashionable last season. This is the opinion of Ukrainian stylist and fashion blogger Alina Mikhailenko.

