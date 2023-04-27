Forget about annoying flies: How to make an effective fly trap with your own hands

As you know, no one is happy to see insects in the kitchen, especially if they are annoying fruit flies. If you start noticing these insects in your home, it's time to act.

The use of chemical pest control products is not always justified. Moreover, there are cases when you can get by with homemade remedies. One such method is homemade fly traps.

Read also: How to get rid of ants in the house

To get rid of fruit flies you will need:

a paper bag

scissors

a hole punch with one hole;

twine or rope;

1/4 cup of sugar;

1/4 cup of honey;

2 tablespoons of water.

Cut the paper bag into several strips about 5-8 cm wide. Use a hole punch to make a hole at one end of each strip, then thread a piece of twine or string through the hole and tie the ends together.

Video of the day

To make the sticky liquid, combine the sugar, honey, and water in a small saucepan and stir. Cook the mixture over low heat on the stove until the sugar dissolves.

Pour the mixture into a shallow bowl, then pull each paper strip through the sticky mixture until they are well coated on both sides. Hang your homemade paper fly strips somewhere to dry and place a towel underneath to collect any sticky drips.

Once the strips stop dripping liquid, you can hang them in fruit fly habitats, such as next to food, houseplants, etc. Replace the homemade fly strips with fresh ones as needed until the fruit flies are gone.

We also recommend reading about how to protect radishes from cruciferous plaque.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!