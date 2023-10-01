Due to daily use and regular washing, white towels often dull and turn gray. However, this can be fixed without expensive detergents and bleach.

"Reviving white towels is not so difficult, you just need to know the product to use. This is reported by Express.co.uk.

Soda crystals will brighten "dull" white towels and can even soften them. To do this, you can add soda to your usual laundry detergent or liquid detergent.

Soda crystals are soluble natural laundry and cleaning products. Soda crystals do not contain bleach, do not contain harmful chemicals, and their cleaning properties have been used for years.

In addition to their bleaching properties, soda crystals can turn tough old towels into smooth and fluffy ones. To do this, fill a bucket with warm water and add some baking soda crystals.

Leave the crystals and towels for about 15 minutes, then remove the towels and put them in the washing machine in the normal wash cycle.

