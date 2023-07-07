Forget about dandruff and oily hair: best essential oils for hair are named

Hair can weaken and deteriorate under the influence of the sun, improper care, exposure to a straightener or a hairdryer. Essential oils can help to get rid of these problems.

When using essential oils at home, it is recommended to dilute them in vegetable oils such as jojoba, coconut, olive, almond, grape seed, or argan oil, or even in shampoo. This is reported by Sante Plus.

You should never apply pure essential oil directly to the skin, as it can cause burning, irritation, or redness. Here are five oils that are approved by American doctor Debra Rose Wilson.

Lavender essential oil

Lavender essential oil has beneficial properties for treating various hair problems and promoting hair growth:

1. Dandruff. The essential oil has anti-inflammatory and antiseptic properties, helps fight numerous symptoms associated with dandruff, including inflammation, itching and flaking. And it is not for nothing that it balances the pH of the scalp, accelerating its recovery through deep cleansing.

2. Oily hair. Regular use of lavender oil is recommended as it is an antiseptic and pH balancer. Thus, it reduces excess sebum and keeps hair clean longer without weighing it down. You can use the oil in your shampoo or hair lotion.

3. Conditioner. Lavender essential oil also acts as an excellent natural conditioner that helps fight dryness and frizz.

Peppermint essential oil

Peppermint essential oil promotes growth and makes your hair healthier. Thanks to its high menthol content, your hair will be better cleansed and oxygenated. Menthol also helps to increase blood circulation to the scalp and promotes good absorption of nutrients.

According to a scientific study, regular use of this oil helps revitalise hair from root to tip, while stimulating healthy growth and preventing hair loss.

Peppermint essential oil can be mixed with shampoo.For every 200 ml of product, add only two drops of oil.

Rosemary essential oil

According to a study, rosemary essential oil is a valuable tool for revitalising and stimulating the growth of your hair. Do not apply this oil directly to the scalp: it should be diluted with an oil containing essential fatty acids.

Cedarwood essential oil

This essential oil stimulates the hair follicles, prevents hair loss and fights various types of alopecia. Mix 2 drops of this oil with a tablespoon of oil (e.g. olive or argan) and massage into your scalp.

Tea tree essential oil

This oil has antimicrobial, antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that will help to get rid of dandruff and preserve the natural beauty of your hair. This oil is ideal for nourishing and revitalising the scalp.

Remember that oils are obtained by hydrodistillation, steam distillation, dry distillation or cold mechanical pressing of plants. They are different from fragrance oils, which are often produced in a laboratory.

Caution: The information in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as medical or health advice. Always consult your doctor or other qualified professional for any health questions you may have.

