Forget about wrinkles: a rejuvenating mask with just two ingredients

You don't need to buy expensive cosmetics to get rid of wrinkles and get fresh skin. Sometimes natural masks can help.

The Sante Plus magazine has revealed how to make a rejuvenating mask with just two ingredients. It will restore radiance and softness to the skin.

Do-it-yourself anti-aging mask

An effective remedy - flaxseed - will help you fight wrinkles. To get results, you need to apply it to your face and neck twice a day for at least 12 days.

Flax is a member of the Linaceae family and is known for its textile fibers and especially nutritious oilseeds. It is a natural source of vitamin E, potassium, magnesium, and omega-3 fatty acids, essential elements for skin and body repair.

According to nutritionists, eating flaxseeds also helps regulate blood pressure and prevents cerebrovascular disease.

In addition, flaxseed has detoxifying and soothing properties. It can reduce the signs of aging that appear on the face. Thanks to estrogen, more collagen is produced, which smoothes wrinkles and keeps the skin young.

For a flaxseed mask, you need to take whole flaxseeds, which will need to be ground every three days. It must be fresh to be effective. It is recommended to store the ingredients in a cool, dark, dry place, away from heat sources.

Instructions for making a linen mask:

1. Pour a tablespoon of flax with 85 ml of boiling water, mix, and cover with a kitchen towel.

2. Let the mixture brew during the day, until the evening.

3. For the mask, use only water that has absorbed all the beneficial properties of flax seeds.

Experts advise preparing this mask in the morning and using it in the evening before going to bed or after waking up.

4. Apply to the face with a cotton swab, but be sure to avoid direct contact with the eyes.

5. Let the water dry on the skin, then repeat this at least 5 times. After the fifth application, moisturize your face with a moisturizer, and do not apply makeup afterward.

Flaxseed will moisturize the skin, exfoliate the epidermis, visibly reduce wrinkles and prevent acne.

Attention: The information in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as medical or health advice. Always consult your doctor or another qualified professional for any health questions you may have.

