The Ukrainian Armed Forces advanced up to 2 kilometers in the Bakhmut sector over the past week. Since the beginning of the offensive, the Ukrainian army has liberated 130 square kilometers of territory in the south, and 17 square kilometers over the past week.

This was reported by Deputy Defense Minister Anna Malyar.

Ukrainian defense forces continue their offensive in the Melitopol and Berdiansk sectors.

"Over the past week, as a result of the improvement of the operational (tactical) situation and the alignment of the front line, the area of liberated territories increased by 17 square kilometers," said Malyar.

Bakhmut direction

The Defense Ministry reports significant success in the Bakhmut sector. At the end of the week, the Ukrainian Armed Forces managed to advance between 1 and 2 kilometers.

"Our troops in the east at the end of last week launched counter-offensives in the areas of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bakhmut, Bohdanivka, Yahidne, Klishchiyivka and Kurdyumivka. In each direction, the advance is from 1 to 2 kilometers," said Malyar and added that the troops are consolidating their positions.

As a reminder, the Ukrainian Armed Forces counteroffensive has already begun in certain areas.

