20 minutes before departure: How to quickly charge a smartphone

In times of turbulent events and hostilities, it is important that your smartphone is always ready to use, as it provides us with important information. It often happens that the battery runs out at the most inopportune moment, and there is no way to wait for hours to fully charge it.

That's why we offer some effective tips to help you charge your smartphone as quickly as possible. With these tips, shared on ranok.ictv, you can always have access to important information at a critical moment.

Charge from a power outlet: If there is an outlet nearby, use it to charge your smartphone. Charging via a laptop's USB port or other device may be noticeably slower compared to a regular wall outlet. Also make sure you use the original cable that came with your smartphone or, if not, a reliable replacement. Close all apps: Make sure all open apps and processes on your smartphone are paused. Turn off apps you are not currently using to help save energy and speed up charging. Turn on Airplane Mode: Airplane mode limits your smartphone's power consumption while charging. If you don't need to receive important calls or messages at this time, turn on Airplane Mode and your battery will charge faster. Don't check the charge too often: Try to refrain from checking your smartphone's charge level every five minutes. Each time the screen is turned on, it consumes power, and frequent checks can slow down charging. Turn off your smartphone: If you find it difficult to refrain from checking your smartphone, make it easy and just turn it off while charging. This will save energy and charge your battery faster. Use the fast charging function: Some smartphones support fast charging technology. Check if your smartphone supports this feature and use it if possible. It allows you to charge your smartphone much faster than normal mode.

