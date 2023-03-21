Lawyers explain what will happen to citizens' pensions under temporary occupation

A number of pensioners due to the full-scale invasion of Russia ended up in the temporarily occupied territories. Because of this, citizens cannot receive their pension payments in person.

Lawyers advise pensioners to transfer payments to a bank card. This was reported by Na Pensii.

According to the current legislation, persons living in settlements under temporary occupation, encirclement (blockade) continue to receive all payments (pensions, social benefits, benefits and subsidies, etc.) in full, subject to several peculiarities.

In particular, if citizens are unable to receive payments via Ukrposhta delivery, the funds will be included in the next payment periods. That is, pensioners will be able to receive their pension for the period when they could not receive it.

You can also try to transfer your pension to a card using the Pension Fund's Electronic Services Portal.

To do this, you need to:

go to the Pension Fund's e-services portal and log in at https://portal.pfu.gov.ua;

find and select the item On pension provision (Про пенсійне забезпечення);

select the section Making changes to the pension file - Application for changing the method of pension payment (Внесення змін до пенсійної справи – Заява про зміну способу виплати пенсії);

fill in all the necessary information using the on-screen prompts;

upload scanned documents - passport, identification code, application with bank details;

sign the application with your own electronic signature.

