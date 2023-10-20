The linguist explained the meaning of the surname 'Stel'makh'

The surname Stelmakh is quite common in Ukraine. However, many people do not know about the origin and meaning of this word.

A famous Ukrainian teacher and linguist Oleksandr Avramenko explained that it used to be the title of a profession. He told about it for"Snidanku z 1+1".

"Remember: "Stelmakh" is the name of a rare profession. Stelmakh is a craftsman who makes wagons, sleds, wheels. And in some dialects, "stelmakh" is called a carpenter - a craftsman who works with wood or builds wooden buildings," - said the teacher.

Avramenko added that many ancient Ukrainian surnames come from one or another craft, which could be engaged in the ancestor of the person.

"So, if Taras Shevchenko had someone from distant relatives who was a cobbler ( shwetz in Ukrainian), and the schwetz made or fixed boots, then Mykhailo Stelmakh's relatives once made carts, sleds and wheels," the linguist said.

