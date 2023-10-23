Linguist explains how to translate 'the ice has broken' into Ukrainian

There is an expression "the ice has broken" in Russian language, meaning that something long-awaited has happened. Many people misunderstand the phraseologism.

People make mistakes when they resort to a literal translation, rather than using correspondences. The linguist Olexander Avramenko told about this for"Snidanku z 1+1" t

According to him, the expression "the ice has broken" should be translated into Ukrainian as " the ice has melted". The teacher of the Ukrainian language also gave examples of translation of other phraseological expressions.

"Say, "rarely but aptly" - how to say in Ukrainian? Very simply - "once, and it's fine", or "t least once but it's good,", - said the linguist.

The expression for lies is often translated as "to hang noodles". However, the correct translation would be "blur one's eyes".

