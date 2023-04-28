Today, on April 28, the occupiers launched a missile attack on the city of Uman, causing damage to civilian buildings. A resident of a house in Uman that was hit by a Russian missile filmed a video from her apartment a few minutes after the attack.

In the video, the victim emotionally addresses the occupiers who damaged her apartment.

Windows were smashed throughout the house, and family members and the woman who filmed the video were injured by shards of glass. In this way, Russia has once again proved that it is a terrorist state that is fighting against the civilian population of Ukraine.

As a reminder, on April 28, the Russians attacked Ukraine with missiles.

