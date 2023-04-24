Explosions in Sevastopol: the occupiers claim an attack by surface drones (photos, video)

On the night of April 24, explosions were reported in the temporarily occupied Sevastopol. The occupiers said that the Russian fleet was "repelling surface drones".

At 04:08, Mikhail Razvozhayev reported that the Russian Navy "repelled an attack by surface drones on the outer roadstead". All city services are on alert.

"Today, starting from 03.30 am, there was an attempt to attack Sevastopol. The situation is as follows: one surface drone was destroyed by the forces of the South Ukrainian Air Defense Forces, the other exploded on its own. Everything happened on the outer road, no facilities were damaged. The city is quiet now. But all forces and services are on alert," the occupation governor added.

After the nighttime explosions in Sevastopol Bay, some coastal buildings had their windows smashed and the lighting near the advertisements broken. Also, balcony doors and windows in a new building were blown open by the blast wave.

Earlier, the soldiers of the Presidential Brigade showed a video of their work in the active frontline. The defenders first struck at the enemy's trenches, then eliminated a machine gunner and a Russian automatic grenade launcher.

