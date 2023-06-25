It will grow huge: how to feed garlic

From mid-June, garlic begins to grow a mass of heads and needs to be fed. UaPortal will tell you which fertiliser to use and how.

How to feed garlic in summer

Garlic grows well on ash fertiliser. It requires:

10 litres of water;

1 cup of wood ash;

1 glass of vinegar 9%.

The solution can be used immediately after preparation. Water the garlic at the root.

In addition, during the period of head formation, garlic needs mineral fertilisers. For watering, take potassium sulfate, potassium magnesium or potassium monophosphate. Potassium magnesium needs just a few grams per 10 litres of water. Potassium sulfate - 30 grams per 10 litres of water, and potassium monophosphate - 10 grams.

You can also use dry potassium phosphate.

Phosphorus-potassium fertiliser gives a good result. To do this, mix 20 grams of magnesium sulfate, superphosphate and potassium sulfate in 10 litres of water.

Before applying, make small furrows and pour the solution into them at the rate of a litre of fertiliser per linear metre, then cover it with soil.

