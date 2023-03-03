Payments of 6,600 UAH from Norway for Ukrainians: how to apply

The Norwegian Refugee Council in Ukraine has resumed the second phase of financial assistance to Ukrainian displaced persons and war-affected citizens. It will be possible to receive 6,600 UAH.

The NRC Facebook page states that the second phase of registration for financial assistance has started. It will last until March 20 this year.

"The Norwegian Refugee Council in Ukraine (NRC) opens registration for multi-purpose financial assistance for internally displaced persons and citizens of Ukraine living in areas affected by hostilities and need urgent financial support to meet basic needs," the statement says.

The organization reported that Ukrainians could receive 6,660 UAH - 2,220 hryvnias in three months for each family member, but not more than five people.

"The payment is made to a Ukrainian bank account or by MoneyGram transfer for people who do not have a bank account," the NRC says.

To leave a request for help, one needs to download one of the messengers, WhatsApp or Viber, on their smartphone. To register via WhatsApp, one needs to add the number 0 800 609 844 to their contacts and send a message with the text "Hello".

To register via Viber, one needs to bounce the QR code that is placed on the picture.

You will then receive a message in your dialog box with instructions to follow to successfully register.

It is noted that technical glitches may occur due to a heavy load on the system, in which case you will have to wait and try to register later.

