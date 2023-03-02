New movies to be released: 'The Lord of the Rings' trilogy will have a sequel

Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema have agreed with the Embracer Group AB, which owns the rights to adapt the works of John R. R. Tolkien, to shoot full-lenght films based on the novels "The Lord of the Rings" and "The Hobbit". However, it is still unknown what events from the world of Middle-earth the new films will be dedicated to.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros. executives have no plans to make remakes of the film trilogy, previously shot by New Zealand film director Peter Jackson. When the films are planned to go into production is currently unknown, but the film companies said they intend to show more of the vast and complex universe invented by Tolkien.

In particular, Warner BrosPictures CEOs Michael de Luca and Pamela Abdi noted that "for all the scope and detail lovingly packed into the two trilogies, the vast, complex and dazzling universe dreamed up by J.R.R. Tolkien remains largely unexplored on film. The opportunity to invite fans deeper into the cinematic world of Middle-earth is an honor, and we are excited to partner with Middle-earth Enterprises and Embracer on this adventure."

The publication writes that the agreement between WB and Embracer affects only the rights to the feature films. The rights to television adaptations of "The Lord of the Rings" are currently owned by Amazon.

Variety writes that the work on the new films is in its early stages, so no director, producer or actor has been hired yet.

Note: "The Lord of the Rings" is a trilogy of fantasy-adventure films, including "The Fellowship of the Ring", "The Two Towers", and The Return of the King". They are based on the novel "The Lord of the Rings" by the English writer J. R. R. Tolkien.

Recall, Peter Jackson, the director of "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy, became a billionaire after an agreement to sell the visual effects studio he founded, Weta Digital. Previously, he managed to get rich thanks to the films he made. In particular, each film of "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy (2001-2003) brought the director $10 million in advance and another 10% of the box office. The book-based trilogy "The Hobbit, or There and Back Again" (2012-2014) brought Jackson $20 million per film and 20% of the box office.

