Iron with steam: 4 ingenious life hacks that will replace the iron

To keep your clothes looking neat, they need to be washed and ironed. But what to do if there is no possibility to use an iron? Fortunately, there are alternative ways to help smooth your clothes. Here are four effective life hacks written by the Mirror, one of which will take only 10 minutes.

Add ice while drying. To use this trick, you will need some ice cubes and a dryer. Just put a few ice cubes in the dryer with your clothes. As a result of the heat released by the dryer, the ice will melt, forming steam. This will turn your dryer into a homemade steamer, which will smooth out the wrinkles on your clothes. This trick only takes 10 minutes, but it's best to use it with shirts, as it may not work as well with tighter materials like jeans; Hang things in the bathroom while you shower. The steam that fills the room while you shower can help smooth your clothes without too much effort; Use a hair dryer instead of an iron. If you don't have an iron in your hotel room, you can use a hair dryer to fix the crumpled things in your suitcase; Use a spray bottle with water. Fill a spray bottle with water and, if desired, add a few drops of fabric conditioner. Hang the wrinkled item and spray it from a distance of about 30 cm. The wrinkles will disappear as soon as the item dries.

