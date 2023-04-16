How to make an anti-dust agent so that it does not settle on surfaces for a long time

The fight against dust is an eternal problem for many. Regularly wiping the dust, only to have it reappear on the surface of our home, can get boring. But is there a way to get rid of this problem forever?

Although it may not be possible, there is one remedy that can greatly facilitate the fight against dust. You can prepare it yourself from available components, and then enjoy its effectiveness.

In order to create this amazing remedy, you only need a glass of boiled water and a cap of hair conditioner.

The conditioner is completely mixed with water, after which the mixture can be poured into a spray bottle and used. Simply apply the spray to the surface you want to clean and buff it thoroughly with a lint-free cloth.

As a result, you will get a beautiful shine and slow down the re-deposition of dust on this surface.

