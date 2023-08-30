Throw this away immediately: the thing you absolutely must not use to cleanse your face

Dermatologists consider makeup remover wipes to be the worst choice for facial cleansing. There are strong arguments in favor of abandoning their use as soon as possible.

These products are not only harmful to the environment, but they don't actually cleanse the skin of makeup, but rather swipe it all over the face. Even products with SPF protection remain on the skin after use. In addition, makeup wipes have an aggressive composition.

The use of wipes causes skin irritation and does not bring the desired hygienic result. Most makeup remover wipes contain harsh alcohols and surfactants that have an adverse effect on the skin, especially when combined with the need for active friction to remove makeup.

The best method of cleansing the face is to first use an oil-based cleanser or micellar water on dry skin, and then wash the face thoroughly using a water-based gel or foam. It's also important to pay attention to the direction of movement when cleansing, following the hairline to minimize possible negative effects of mechanical stress on the skin.

