Choose a good name for a new friend: what nicknames suit cats according to their colors

Cats are one of the most popular pets. Each cat has its own unique personality and coloring, which can be used when choosing a nickname.

Read also: Scientists have answered why cats give their owners a "massage" with their paws

Choosing a name for your cat can be a difficult task, as you want to choose one that reflects its personality and appearance. Remember that cats are individuals and have their preferences and passions, so choose a name that matches their temperament:

For red-colored cats, you can choose such nicknames as Rudy, Rudik, Gines, Leo, Phoenix, or Golden;

Video of the day

For cats of black color , you can choose such nicknames as Black, Batman, Devil, Peter, Fluff, or Nick;

, you can choose such nicknames as Black, Batman, Devil, Peter, Fluff, or Nick; For gray cats , you can choose such nicknames as Silver, Moor, Serezha, Lyric, Gray, or Ash;

, you can choose such nicknames as Silver, Moor, Serezha, Lyric, Gray, or Ash; For cats of white color , you can choose such nicknames as White, Snowbird, Iris, Blizzard, Wizard, or Squirrel;

, you can choose such nicknames as White, Snowbird, Iris, Blizzard, Wizard, or Squirrel; For "tiger" or "marble" colored cats, you can choose such nicknames as Tiger, Marble, Thor, Leopold, Rex, or Marble.

Earlier, we wrote about why cats like to sleep at their owners' feet.

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!