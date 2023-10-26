You've always done it wrong: experts tell you how to wash your hands properly to reduce the risk of disease and avoid harming your skin

Since childhood, everyone has been taught that it is important to wash hands. However, in adulthood, people are divided into those who wash their hands only when they seem dirty on the outside, and others who follow hygiene rules too often.

So when is it really necessary to wash your hands? Experts say that hands should be washed

when they are visibly dirty;

after contact with animals;

after using the toilet;

before eating;

after returning from the street.

Therefore, the frequency of hand washing is individual for each person.

During the coronavirus pandemic, many different brands of antibacterial soap have appeared on the market. But it should be remembered that such soap destroys not only harmful bacteria but also the beneficial microflora on the skin. This can affect the body's immunity, making it less resistant to viruses and bacteria, and leading to dry skin. So, it is important to choose a soap that is suitable for you and your family and provides comfortable hygiene without dry hands.

