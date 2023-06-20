According to numerology, karmic numbers have a huge impact on our lives. There are five of them, and they are related to our date of birth. If we were born on one of these days, we have a karmic debt to pay off. Numerology says that karmic numbers are 13, 14, 16, 19, and 26.

Karmic number 13

Karmic number 13 is associated with work. If you were born on this day, it means that in your past life you took advantage of the hard work of others and were lazy. You may have problems with your job. Stop shifting your responsibilities onto other people's shoulders. It's better to learn to respect work and take it responsibly, otherwise you'll be left without money.

Karmic number 14

People born on the 14th will have to work through impulsiveness and properly understand what freedom is. In the past, they were prone to drinking and betting only for pleasure and were often selfish. This time they have a chance to change everything.

Karmic number 16

Karmic number 16 means that you need to learn compassion and respect for others. Too often you have not thought about how your actions affect others. You may have relationship problems, you may feel lonely or used by your loved ones.

Karmic number 19

If you were born on the 19th, it means that in the past you may have abused your power and behaved cruelly. Consequently, karma can come back through unfair treatment by your current boss, as well as other people who have power over you, even symbolic power. You should learn to be responsible

Karmic number 26

Karmic number 26 is a sign that you need to take care of your relationship with yourself. In previous incarnations, you may have been reluctant to approach yourself and your body. Thus, today you often neglect yourself because of addictions, and may often feel bad. Take care of yourself—that includes visiting specialist, undergoing psychotherapy, taking care of healthy eating, sleeping and exercising.

